3 convicted murderers suspected of killing fellow inmate at California prison

Three convicted California killers serving life sentences are accused of killing another inmate during an attack Thursday morning, according to prison officials.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the attack happened at Salinas Valley State Prison when guards in the recreation yard saw three inmates, Todd J. Givens, 56; Robert England, 61; and Ray N. Waldron, 51, attacking another inmate, 57-year-old Todd S. Morgan, with improvised weapons.

Staff gave verbal commands to stop the attack, and by the time responding guards arrived, the attackers had already stopped.

Staff tried to save Morgan, but he was pronounced dead at 10:04 a.m.

No staff members or other inmates were injured.

Weapons recovered

Guards recovered three improvised weapons at the scene, though it’s unclear what type they were.

Givens, England, and Waldron were moved to restricted housing.

Authorities are investigating the attack.

The Monterey County coroner will determine Morgan’s official cause of death.

Morgan was received from Santa Clara County in 2002 and had been serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for burglary, robbery and firearm convictions. He was also a third striker.

Givens was received from Tulare County in 2004. He was placed on condemned status for first-degree murder. While incarcerated, he was sentenced to two additional life terms with the possibility of parole.

England was received from San Bernardino County in 1993. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and use of a firearm. In 1998, while in prison, he was sentenced to another life term for assaulting an inmate.

Waldron was received from San Diego County in 2005. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and was also a third striker.