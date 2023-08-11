Cool School: Equestrian education for kids in Mill Valley

Tucked away in the North Bay's Tennessee Valley, amongst the coastal fog and all its wildlife, sits 10 acres of equestrian paradise.

"They're just magical creatures. I just love them," said 7-year-old Miwok camper Cooper Howson.

Cooper is one of 14 campers at Mill Valley's Miwok Equestrian Center. A one-week camp of summer fun where young wranglers learn the ropes from saddling up to riding these majestic animals.

Running the stables is new owner Alison Friedman. She bought Miwok last December fulfilling a lifelong dream.

"Tennessee Valley is gorgeous no matter what weather…if it's fog rolling in or clear skies…" Friedman said.

This may be a riding camp, but so much more. It provides kids a chance to take a breath away from our digital world and appreciate the great outdoors. Not to mention, making a bond that will last long after they leave the stables.

"Part of the ‘why’ horses are so wonderful for [everyone] is they help teach us about patience and empathy and the golden rule, all the things that can be challenging to learn from other people ... animals teach us so innately," said Friedman.

"They are very interesting to learn about, and they have cool like bodies," Miwok camper Paloma said.

It doesn't take long to get attached, but it's expensive. A one-week camp cost nearly $1,000 dollars.

That's where former Miwok owner Linda Rubio has stepped in. She teamed up with the Marin Horse Counsel awarding scholarships to those in need.

This week 9-year-olds Dontray Shannon and Leo Jamerson enjoyed their first-ever ride.

"They are free 9-year-olds. Free to have fun, and learn how to ride and to learn how to make a big animal that weighs 1,000 pounds listen to them in a quiet way," said Rubio.

And there's time for little horseplay too.

Mixing fun with some horse sense that's why Miwok is one very "cool camp."