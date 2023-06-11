Cordelia motorcyclist with life-threatening conditions after late-night crash

A motorcyclist was in critical condition Sunday night after running off the road and crashing into a barbed wire fence in the Cordelia area of Fairfield.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday police received an automated message from a cell phone, advising the owner had been involved in a collision and was in need of assistance near Cordelia Road and Beck Avenue

Officers found a single motorcycle rider with life-threatening injuries. Police, Fairfield Fire and Medic Ambulance personnel provided medical treatment and took the victim to a local hospital.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Cordelia Road, and for reasons yet to be determined, left the roadway, traveled down the embankment, and into a barbed wire fence.

Police say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information regarding the collision can contact Fairfield police at (707) 428-7300.