Coronavirus: Easter weekend begins with park restrictions, closures in the Bay Area

With warmer weather and plenty of sun, many Bay Area residents who’ve been sheltering in place for three weeks are hoping for some outside time Easter weekend.

There was cautious optimism there might be some loosening of restrictions, but instead, many officials are clamping down on parks to prevent a run to nature.



The welcome sign is definitely not out for those hoping to enjoy any one of the Bay Area’s myriads of parks.



Park benches and tables were covered and blocked off by caution tape at Alviso County Park.



“Really this easter, it’s special this year. We need folks really to stay home this weekend,” said Dave Mason of the East Bay Regional Park Dist.



Although a diverse landscape, officials in all sections of the Bay Area echoed that same sentiment. All 73 parks in the East Bay Regional Park District are closed to drive-in visitors, but guests can still walk the trails.



“There will be no gathering in the parks. Our campgrounds and picnic areas and areas of gathering are closed,” said Don Rocha, director of the Santa Clara County Parks.



In Santa Clara County trails for walking and biking are open, but large groups are highly discouraged. San Jose city officials said their regional parks and parking lots are closed Saturday and Sunday, but neighborhood parks are open.



“Those are those parks that you could probably walk to in your neighborhood. Close to home. And those ones remain open for the holiday weekend. Just ask that people observe the physical distancing and no large gatherings. And no egg hunts,” said Charlotte Graham, a public information officer for the San Jose Department of Parks & Recreation.

Along the Peninsula, officials in San Mateo County said a restriction limiting residents to within a five-mile radius of their homes will be in effect for the weekend. And, all county parks are closed.



“We believe that we’re at a critical point in our COVID-19 response effort,” said Nicolas Calderon, director of San Mateo County Parks. “The health and safety and well-being of visitors our residents and our guests is always of the utmost importance.”



In the North Bay, Marin County officials said their county parks are open. However, you can’t drive to the open spaces here. Over the last 10 days, more than 1,000 warning citations have been written for violating that order. Starting Good Friday, the warnings become $100 fines.



“We still want people to get out and get some fresh air. We know this is a trying and difficult time for everyone. But to do some you have to do it in your own neighborhood,” said Sgt. Brenton Schneider of the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.



Santa Cruz County officials have ordered all parks and beaches down there closed until April 15 to reduce the risk of infection from COVID-19. It’s a difficult new normal for many residents that moved to the Bay Area specifically so they could enjoy the parks and outdoors.

Bay Area Park Information:

For Santa Clara parks visit sccgov.org

For San Mateo parks visit smcgov.org

For San Jose parks visit bit.ly/prnscancellations

Advertisement

For Marin County parks visit marincountyparks.org

East Bay Regional Parks District information can be found at ebparks.org