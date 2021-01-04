Coroner, National Guard to help with COVID-19 bodies as death toll rises

As a grim sign of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles County, the COVID-19 death toll has overwhelmed private mortuaries and hospital morgues. Now, a team of California National Guardsmen is set to arrive in Southland on Monday to help.

The LA County Department of Public Health reported Sunday an additional 91 people died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The department also reported a total of 7,544 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized with the virus, with 21% in intensive care. The county's totals for the entire pandemic are now 818,639 cases and 10,773 deaths.

Local mortuaries say they do not have enough room to accommodate the dead and the team of California National Guardsman will assist the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner to process the deaths.

Hospitals across Southern California continue to be overwhelmed and many hospital workers are at their breaking point.

On Monday, Long Beach Community Hospital will reopen to assist with non-COVID patients to help free up hospital space.

CNS contributed to this report.