Counting down to FIFA World Cup, Santa Clara planning activities to engage locals

In Santa Clara, they're counting down the hours until next summer's FIFA World Cup. And while the matches are still a long way off, FIFA fever is already here.

"It's exciting. I want to get a ticket, but it's hard and expensive. So I've been working towards that. We'll see if I get it," says Paarin Shah, a student at Santa Clara University.

Either way, city leaders want the community to get in on the fun. They're starting with this activation on the Santa Clara University Campus complete with giveaways and the unveiling of the official FIFA countdown clock.

"We're trying to really focus especially on our young population in Santa Clara to bring them all together, especially the ones who won't be able to afford to go to the games," says Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor.

In the works, everything from concerts to cultural events. They're planning night markets, 10ks, stem bowls and watch parties too.

Sporting events unite us wherever we come from and, of course, football or soccer is, you know, the world's sport. And so this is just... our students are really excited about it and that means our whole community is very excited about it," says Julie Sullivan, the president of Santa Clara University.

They're hoping to engage die-hard soccer fans and casual ones.

"I'm not exactly a huge soccer fan, but I'm definitely looking forward to it because of all the extra activities," says Sophia Kaltsas, a law student at Santa Clara University.

"I like the camaraderie it brings, as well as the competition. So I'm ready for all the pregames, the tailgates, the parties," says Felipe Schreiner, a Santa Clara University student.

Mayor Gillmor says she'll never forget the '94 World Cup, and watching Brazil scrimmage with Santa Clara University students. She's hoping a new generation will make memories like that now.

"Years from now they're going to be able to tell their grandchildren I was here in Santa Clara in 2026. I was part of that history," Gillmor says.

Matches will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara from June 13th through July 1st.

