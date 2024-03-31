County officials ask people to avoid Big Sur

Monterey County is asking for the cooperation of visitors and residents to avoid the Big Sur Area entirely.

Highway 1 is closed at Palo Colorado due to the coastal road falling away during Saturday's storm. Only residents with proof of residency will be allowed in with CHP/Caltrans escorts.

The road conditions are not safe. County officials say they need to keep traffic to a minimum for emergency personnel.

Convoys are scheduled through the area at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for the foreseeable future, beginning Sunday. There's no estimate as to when the highway will reopen.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 social media platforms: Twitter at @CaltransD5, Facebook at Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at Caltrans_D5.