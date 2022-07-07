Couple injured in deadly Oakland chase can't afford to get car back

article

A young couple hospitalized after two Oakland police officers chased a 19-year-old driver, which ended in a crash that killed their 28-year-old cousin has at least two other major problems.

Ina Lavalu and her husband, both in their early 20s, each suffered injuries so significant that they can't immediately return to work.

And they also can't afford to retrieve their 2018 Volkswagen Atlas from Auto Plus Towing, where their SUV was taken on June 26 at the direction of the Oakland Police Department.

At the end of last week, the cost to get their VW back was $1,200. And the bill is still climbing.

"Auto Plus told them that not only can they not get their stuff, but that they're going to sell it," said civil rights attorney Adante Pointer, who has been retained to represent them. "They also won't give them an itemized bill until the couple pays for the cleanup of the car."

On top of that, Lavalu and her husband lost their cousin Lolomanaia "Lolo" Soakai, who was killed during the chase and crash. And they are also caring for seven children – four of whom belong to a relative who recently died.

Without their car, their lives have become even more unbearable.

"This is a nightmare that continues to get worse," Pointer said.

Auto Plus did not return an email seeking comment and neither did Oakland police.

KTVU was able to review the invoice that Auto Plus had sent the couple to confirm its veracity.

As the couple relayed the story, they were eating at a taco truck on International Boulevard about 2 a.m. when unbeknownst to them, Oakland police had started chasing 19-year-old Arnold Linaldi in his Nissan 350Z down International Boulevard.

Police have said that Linaldi was involved in an illegal sideshow, but they have not provided details. Linaldi was speeding at 100 mph and his Facebook page shows him in the past driving fast in friends with cars.

The chase ended with Linaldi crashing his car in the middle of International Bouelvard and 54th Avenue, striking parked cars and motorcycles along the way.

One of the parked cars was Lavalu's Volkswagen.

And one of the motorcycles landed on Soakai, killing him.

Soakai's mother, who was next to her son, broke her back and had to lay next to her son's body in the street for a time, without realizing that he was dead, Pointer said.

The two officers did not have authorization to pursue Linaldi's Nissan 350Z and when the police realized a crash had occurred, they fled the scene without rendering medical aid, two sources told KTVU last week.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong then called a news conference last week, telling the public that he had stripped the offices of their police powers and indicated he was moving to fire them.

Linaldi did not appear to be injured after the crash. While he was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, the DA has not charged him with any crime. He is out of custody.

Meanwhile, Lavalu and her husband were taken to Highland Hospital.

Lavalu, who was the last person to say goodbye to Soakai, suffered a concussion and hurt her knee pretty badly. Her husband bruised his kidneys.

The couple left their Volkswagen behind because they were taken away by ambulance.

Their car was left at the scene and eventually towed.

For now, Pointer is working to help the couple navigate their legal options, and at minimum, get their car back.

The towing company is poised to sell off the Volkswagen or put a lien on it if Lavalu doesn't come up with the money soon.

"They continue to be victimized by the tow system," he said, "and by OPD."

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED: An aunt started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez

A memorial for Lolo Soakai, 28, who was killed in an Oakland chase down International Boulevard. June 26, 2022

A memorial for Lolo Soakai, 28, who was killed in an Oakland chase down International Boulevard. June 26, 2022