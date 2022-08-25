Couple walk into OPD after being shot; convenience store shooting follows

Oakland police are investigating two shootings on Wednesday night, where in one of them, a couple walked into the police administration building to tell officers that they had been hit by gunfire.

Investigators say a man and a woman came to the parking lot about 6:30 a.m. at police headquarters to say they'd been shot. They were taken to the hospital.

Police say they think the shooting actually happened earlier in the evening in San Leandro.

San Leandro police have not yet responded.

The second shooting occurred later, at a convenience store near 57th and Foothill in East Oakland.

Police say they got there around 8 p.m, and found someone who had been shot.

There are few details about the victim, their condition, or a potential suspect.

