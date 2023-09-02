Couples can wed at Mount Diablo Summit

Wedding ceremonies for 16 couples and their guests will be offered at the summit of Mount Diablo on Sept. 8, the Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder's Office said Friday.

The ceremonies will be performed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Couples may have up to 30 guests, but seating is limited to 16 chairs.

"We had an overwhelming response for our last Destination Weddings event on Mount Diablo in May," Clerk-Recorder and Commissioner of Civil Marriages Kristin Connelly said in a press release. "Our team is offering this special opportunity twice this year for couples because it is so popular and is a beautiful venue for an affordable price."

Couples will need a license that can be purchased at the County Clerk-Recorder's office in Martinez. The fee for a public marriage license is $86, while a confidential license is $90. The civil marriage ceremony fee is $60.

Interested couples may contact the Clerk-Recorder's Office at (925) 335-7900 or www.contracostavote.gov.