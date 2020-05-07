COVID-19: Alameda County Fair canceled for first time in more than a century

For the first time in more than a century, the Alameda County Fair is canceled due to public health risks raised by the COVID-19 crisis, organizers announced on Thursday.

The fair has been an annual tradition in the Bay Area for the last 108 years and signals the start of summer. But with Alameda County's stay-at-home order in place and no expiration date on the statewide order, fair organizers were left with no choice other than canceling the event.

"The Alameda County Agricultural Fair Association has actively been following state and county officials in an effort to comply with public health mandates,” fair CEO Jerome Hoban said in a statement. “The health and safety of guests, staff, and partners continue to be our number one priority, our team is updating protocols and guidelines so that when allowed, we can safely welcome the community back to the venue.”

The fair was previously scheduled to kick off on June 19 through July 12 and is the largest event in Alameda County.

Organizers say the fair generates more than $32 million in revenue locally and provides nearly 900 additional jobs.

“As much as we love putting on the Fair and bringing the community together, it is clear that it is best to postpone Fair this year, we will celebrate together again in 2021,” stated Board President, Gordon Galvan. “Canceling the Fair is devastating to our team and partners who come from across the country to entertain the Alameda County community.”

County and fair officials agreed that for the safety of guests and staff it would be irresponsible to follow-through with the event.