COVID-19 variants called FLiRT are spreading across US

A new group of COVID-19 variants is circulating across the United States.

According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the family of variants, nicknamed "FLiRT" after their mutations, are currently the dominant strains in the country.

One of its variants, KP.2, accounts for about 25% of all infections in the U.S. and is currently the dominant variant. The variants are part of the omicron family.

Megan L. Ranney, the dean of the Yale School of Public Health, told WebMD that FLiRT also has some concerning features, like changes in the spike protein, which play a role in helping SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, take hold, and thus make people sick.

Colorized Tem. The Coronaviruses Owe Their Name To The The Crown Like Projections, Visible Under Microscope, That Encircle The Capsid. ((Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

The CDC did not immediately respond to FOX Television Stations’ request for more information.

The CDC notes that COVID-19 remains an important public health threat, despite overall decreases in COVID-19-related severe disease. COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain higher among adults over 65 years old.

The health agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends all people over the age of 65 receive an additional dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine .

They said the implementation of these recommendations is expected to enhance immunity that might have waned and can decrease the risk for severe COVID-19-associated outcomes, including death.

