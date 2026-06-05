Crack in Pacifica Pier growing, Chit Chat Café may be demolished

The Brief The Pacifica Pier is closed indefinitely after city engineering crews discovered severe structural damage and cracking along the concrete walkway. Visual inspections over a 24-hour period revealed a gap about a foot wide at the top of the walkway and a wider crack at the base of the structure where the walkway is beginning to separate from the rest of the building. The closure has forced the immediate shutdown of the Chit Chat Café, a decades-long staple on the pier. It may have to be demolished



The Pacifica Pier is closed indefinitely after city engineering crews discovered severe structural damage and cracking along the concrete walkway.

Cracks in the pier

What we know:

Engineers first noticed the cracks at 7 a.m. Thursday morning and promptly closed the structure to the public.

Officials announced the closure is due to "cracking, separation and displacement" of the pier's walkway, stating it will remain closed until it can "be determined it is safe for public use." The city has not provided a timeline for when or if the pier will reopen.

The structural issues have rapidly worsened.

The Chit Chat Cafe in Pacifica may have to be demolished because of a growing crack in the pier. June 5, 2026

Visual inspections over a 24-hour period revealed a gap about a foot wide at the top of the walkway and a wider crack at the base of the structure where the walkway is beginning to separate from the rest of the building.

Chit Chat Cafe might be demolished

Why you should care:

The closure has forced the immediate shutdown of the Chit Chat Café, a decades-long staple on the pier.

The business owners told customers and social media followers that they expect the café will have to be demolished.

Staff members were ordered to evacuate the building Thursday morning immediately after the cracks were discovered, leaving them uncertain if they would have enough time to retrieve their equipment.

Built in 1973, the 1,100-foot-long pier has long served as a popular gathering spot for local anglers and crabbers.

In 2023, the city spent $19 million on repairs to the pier following extensive damage from a series of winter storms. Given the recurring structural problems, some community members are not optimistic about another recovery.

"I think it's really sad and unfortunate," said Pacifica resident Dave Madden. "For years there's been issues and closures. I don't see them repairing this."

What you can do:

While the pier location is lost for the foreseeable future, the owners of Chit Chat Café are urging their loyal customers to visit their second location on Manor Drive in Pacifica.

The Pacifica Pier closed June 4, 2026 indefinitely because of a crack in the concrete.