Oakland police fatally shoot allegedly armed man who lunged at officers

The Brief OPD responded to a critical incident after CHP requested their assistance Monday afternoon. Police shot and killed a subject who was allegedly armed with weapons and attacked officers who say they tried to de-escalate. No officers or members of the public were injured in this officer-involved shooting.



Oakland police fatally shot an allegedly armed man Monday after authorities said he lunged at officers near the Fruitvale District. The deadly encounter followed an investigation involving the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. near 40th Avenue and International Boulevard.

CHP investigation led to confrontation

What we know:

The CHP said the incident began at a homeless encampment, where officers were involved in an incident with the man.

The agency has jurisdiction over nearby Interstate 880 and its on-and off-ramps. Authorities have not said what prompted the initial contact.

CHP said the man fled after officers confronted him.

Oakland Police Chief James Beere said CHP then requested assistance from OPD because the man was allegedly armed.

Officers say man lunged at police

What they're saying:

According to Beere, Oakland police officers and CHP officers confronted the man and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Authorities said the man then lunged at officers. At a news conference, Beere said the officers were "attacked." Police first used less-lethal force before two Oakland officers fired their weapons.

Beere did not specify what weapon or weapons the man allegedly had.

"The subject was struck and fell at the scene," the chief said.

Officers rendered first aid, but the man died at the scene, Beere said.

One nearby witness said hearing gunfire in the neighborhood is not unusual.

"We were about a block away from the gunfire. It was really loud and nothing new in Oakland though because it happens all the time. I'm used to gunfire but it was just really loud and I wasn't expecting it in the middle of the day," said the man who declined to share his name.

People who live and work nearby said violence and a heavy police response isn't unusual in East Oakland.

"I was going towards Alameda right, and I just see a lot of cops just coming and coming on the freeway too. They're just coming. I'm just like what's going on," said Jesus Espino. "Mostly at night I hear some gunshots, I live down the street, and it's concerning for my safety."

Multiple investigations underway

What's next:

No officers or members of the public were injured, authorities said.

Police remained at the scene Monday afternoon to process evidence and canvass the area for witnesses.

The two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

The shooting is under both criminal and administrative investigation by OPD. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is conducting an independent investigation, and the Community Police Review Agency has also been notified of the fatal shooting.

Residents of homeless encampment

The homeless encampment where CHP officers first made contact with the suspect is a big part of the investigation. We spoke with some people living in a nearby camp who say they carry weapons.

CHP said they were doing a routine patrol of state property located near East 12th Street and State Route 77, which is also the site of homeless camps. CHP said when they entered the encampment, they saw someone they described as a suspicious person with potential weapons.

One of the residents of the homeless encampment said it was relatively quiet this afternoon until they heard shots fired and saw the heavy police presence.

"All of a sudden I turned around. It was blocked off this way, it was blocked off that way," said Kimberly Griffith a homeless neighbor. "A couple of seconds later I heard gunshots."

She said she probably heard about six to eight gunshots.

Debrew Israel, another homeless neighbor in the area, said they were scared and that they've never seen so many police.

"When I went over there…saw him on the ground, bloody. I seen them trying to help him though," said Israel.

Homeless people in the area told KTVU they are trying to find out the identity of the man who was shot and killed by police. They suspect it's one of their homeless neighbors.

One woman who gave the name, Miriam, asked us not to show her face. "I carry a knife with me everywhere I go. I'm scared to death. You can't let your guard down out here."

Critics demand transparency

The Anti Police-Terror Project, a social justice coalition, issued a statement following the fatal shooting. They said they want to know why CHP pursuits are still happening in Oakland's neighborhoods and if police can justify deadly force when the public has not been told the person who was killed pointed or fired a weapon at officers.

The group noted it'd not even been a week since Chief Beere was promoted to the top cop position.

"For a city being told this is a new chapter for OPD, this looks like the same old status quo: police violence, vague explanations, and another demand that the public accept the official narrative before the facts are fully released," the group's statement read. "Being ‘armed’ cannot be used as a blanket justification for police execution. Oakland deserves facts, not carefully crafted talking points."

They reminded of the case of Dr. Marvin Boomer, a beloved Oakland educator who was killed moments after CHP pursued a suspect through a residential area.

The APTP is demanding OPD provide a timeline of events, any body-worn camera footage as well as dispatch audio, and more specific information on the alleged weapons the person was armed with.