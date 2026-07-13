CAL FIRE: Ledson fire 10% contained, forward progress halted

The Brief A brush fire in Sonoma County has prompted an evacuation order. The Ledson Fire started Monday afternoon and quickly spread to 13 acres. Fire crews have halted the flames' progress, and have the situation 10% contained.



Fire crews have stopped the forward progress of a 13-acre wildfire in Santa Rosa and have the blaze 10% contained.

Ledson Fire

What we know:

The Ledson Fire broke out Monday afternoon near Sonoma Highway and N Pythian Road. The fire quickly spread to approximately 13 acres. Authorities issued an evacuation order to nearby residents as the fire continued to spread.

CAL FIRE personnel are fighting the blaze using airdrops and have crews on the ground.

"Air and ground resources are making progress working in steep terrain," a post from the CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit account on X states. "The fire is burning light and flashy fuels, oak woodland and brush."

The fire is burning north of Sonoma Highway, near several wineries, including St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, Ledson Winery & Vineyards, as well as the historical landmark, the William Hood House.