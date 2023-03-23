Emergency repairs must be made at a San Francisco high rise after building inspectors found cracked windows along 20 floors.

The city's Department of Building Inspection issued the violations for the downtown skyscraper on the same day volatile wind gusts and rain lashed the Bay Area.

The Salesforce East office building at 350 Mission Street was given 30 days to repair the damage, according to city records.

On Thursday, DBI officials said there was another high rise with a window break; this one between the 11th and 12th floor of the Fox Plaza tower located at 1390 Market Street at around 1:30 p.m.

Patrick Hannan with DBI said this makes the fifth high rise in the city to have a window break recently. Other addresses include; 50 California Street, 301 Mission Street (Millennium Tower), and 555 California earlier this month.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ San Francisco window damage. (Photo: SF Dept. of Building Inspection 1390 Market, Fox Plaza, window between 11th and 12th floor)

At Salesforce East, inspectors found at least one broken or cracked window on each floor, between levels 11 through 30, according to the violation notice. Inspectors also marked the building as unsafe.

"Secure the openings, replace glass panels as soon as possible," a building inspector wrote on the notice.

City officials didn't provide specifics on whether the windows were shattered by the fierce winds San Francisco, and the greater Bay Area, experienced on Tuesday.

But Intense wind gusts shattered glass windows on several high-rise buildings in San Francisco, including the nearby Millennium Tower. A viral TikTok video showed ent furniture flying from the balcony of another skyscraper.