Crash blamed on drunk driver leaves 1 in 'grave' condition: OPD

An alleged drunk driver was taken into custody for a crash in Oakland that police said left a passenger in another car in grave condition on Friday.

Police say that "alcohol was a factor in this collision" that occurred at Foothill Boulevard and Church Street in East Oakland at 10:15 p.m.

The driver who was in custody had "non-life threatening" injuries. Two passengers in that car also had injuries that did not require taking them to a hospital.

The driver of the other car also had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The identity of the passenger in grave condition will be withheld until family members are notified.

The police department said officers will continue to investigate.