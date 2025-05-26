Crash blocks northbound US 101 in Palo Alto

article

All northbound lanes of the U.S. Highway 101 were temporarily blocked in Palo Alto following a car crash on Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol announced in a post on X just after 2:45 p.m. that all the lanes of the northbound side of the freeway just south of University Avenue were blocked "due to crash."

The CHP announced just after 3:25 p.m. that the two right lanes of the freeway were opened to let traffic through, though the agency did not provide an estimate on when the freeway would be fully reopened.

