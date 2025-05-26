Expand / Collapse search

Crash blocks northbound US 101 in Palo Alto

By
Published  May 26, 2025 3:31pm PDT
Palo Alto
KTVU FOX 2
PALO ALTO, Calif. - All northbound lanes of the U.S. Highway 101 were temporarily blocked in Palo Alto following a car crash on Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol announced in a post on X just after 2:45 p.m. that all the lanes of the northbound side of the freeway just south of University Avenue were blocked "due to crash."

The CHP announced just after 3:25 p.m. that the two right lanes of the freeway were opened to let traffic through, though the agency did not provide an estimate on when the freeway would be fully reopened.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.

