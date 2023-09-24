Crash involving stolen car in Oakland kills 2, injures another

A 25-year-old behind the wheel of a black stolen Lexus is under arrest after crashing into another Lexus in East Oakland on Sunday morning, killing two people and injuring a third. The impact was so powerful, that the white Lexus hit rolled over and came within inches of smashing into a nearby home.

"Some neighbors were trying to assist a woman to get out. Telling them to wait, because of the likelihood that she might have a spinal injury, being that the car was T-boned," said neighbor Antonio Morton.

Police say the victim, a 67-year-old woman from Antioch, and the car’s driver, a 64-year-old man from Richmond didn’t survive. A 48-year-old man in the back seat, also from Richmond, was rushed to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.

"I didn't see anybody in the black car," said Morton.

Police say the driver of the stolen car, an Oakland resident, was arrested nearby. Neighbors say the crash is just the latest they’ve seen at Holly Street and 73rd Avenue.

"The turn right there, it’s dangerous," said neighbor Jimmy Thomas.

"When cars are coming east on 73rd, and cars are turning south onto Holly Street, oftentimes they can’t see each other, and it contributes to this type of pattern accident," added Morton, who said his home has been hit by cars anywhere from 10 to 12 times.

Morton says he's complained to the City about the intersection several times, but that not enough has been done to address it.

"There’s a hedge in the center divider, and what it does is that it distorts the view of cars that are coming to the intersection," said Morton. "The accident that took place today was a similar type of accident, though the driver in the black car was driving too fast. Had the hedge not have been there, he would have been able to see the car from a greater distance, and maybe he would have slowed down."

KTVU reached out to the City of Oakland about neighbors' claims regarding the intersection but did not hear back in time for this report.

Oakland police have yet to release the name of the 25-year-old driver arrested or what charges he was arrested on.