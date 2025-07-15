San Mateo County supervisor wants bill credits for missed garbage collection

A Daly City parking lot has become an unlikely hot spot this summer.

Trash galore

What we know:

In the 100 block of Lake Merced Boulevard sit double trash bins that are both a conversation piece and a source of peace of mind for residents caught up in the union strike against Republic Services.

"My garbage hasn't been picked up for two weeks now and someone put garbage in my can. "So, I now have someone else's garbage," said resident Naomi Bernardo.

She and others used the old "heave-ho" method to dispose of bags of garbage on Tuesday that had gone uncollected since July 1.

"I try not to think too much about it. Be happy," said Ed, another resident in San Mateo County affected by the strike.

Featured article

Monthly bill adjustment?

What they're saying:

Some residents question if their monthly bill will be adjusted due to the lack of service.

"We pay for garbage pickup. I haven't had service for two weeks. Am I going to be credited for that?," asked Bernardo.

"Someone's gonna have to pay, and Republic is gonna have to pay," said David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.

He said he has directed the county's counsel to pursue some type of reimbursement.

A portion of the county's approximately 740,000 residents have been affected. Communities from Half Moon Bay to Daly City have seen garbage and recycling pile up by the day.

"What I've directed the county counsel to do is to clearly look into what it would be to be reimbursed for services not delivered," said Canepa.

Seattle Public Utilities has a program that offers credits to customers who don't receive garbage pickup, but that's due to inclement weather.

It's not clear if San Mateo County customers could get the same because some Teamsters are showing solidarity with their union members back east. Some experts say it all depends on what's in the contract and what the county is willing to litigate.

While the legal wheels begin moving, some customers are worried the longer the impasse lasts, the worse things will be.

"My big concern is having rats. I live on the slope of San Bruno Mountain, and we have a lot of raccoons in that area. And the do get into the garbage cans," said Bernardo.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay Bureau. Follow him on the Instagram platform, @jessegontv and on Facebook, @JesseKTVU.