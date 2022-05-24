Expand / Collapse search

Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Vallejo, 'multiple' live downed power lines reported

Vallejo
The Vallejo Fire Department logo, serving Vallejo, California. (Vallejo Fire Department via Bay City News)

VALLEJO, Calif. - Firefighters in Vallejo on Tuesday were on the scene of a three alarm structure fire, where crews were also dealing with downed power lines.

The fire broke out in the 300 block of El Dorado Street, Vallejo fire officials said in a tweet posted at around 4:40 p.m. 

They said heavy smoke was coming from the rear of a residence and that there are "multiple live power lines down." 

Officials said the fire had extended to the rear of the residence.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available.