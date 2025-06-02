Crews battle grass fire in Fairfield, evacuation orders lifted

Forward progress has been stopped on a vegetation fire in Fairfield that saw evacuation orders on Monday, officials say.

All the evacuation orders have been lifted as of 6:18 p.m., according to Fairfield city officials.

The city's government social media page said the orders, for what has been dubbed the Vista Grande Fire, went into place at 4:40 p.m. They were issued for Palmer Circle, Bear Creek Drive, Cherry Valley Circle, Skyview Circle, Longview Circle and Shelter Hill Drive.

A full map of the evacuations and how to find your zone was provided here.

City officials said if residents needed a safe place to relocate that an evacuation location was set up at the Lowe's on 3400 N. Texas Street in Fairfield.

Curious cows checking out the grass fire in Fairfield. June 2, 2025. (Courtesy KCRA)

Crews are battling the fire, including Cal Fire, the Fairfield Fire Department and the Vallejo Fire Department. City officials said as many as 110 personnel are working the fire.

Vallejo Fire said homes are threatened.

The fire at Vista Grande and Capitola Way in Solano County quickly spread to 62 acres. The fire is currently 5% contained.

Cal Fire said it has four engines, one battalion chief, two handcrews, two dozers, one helicopter, two airtankers and one tactical aircraft responding to the scene.

Sacramento TV station KCRA's helicopter captured the visual of a herd of cows huddled together right at the fire line. The bovines appear curious and come close to the burning vegetation, but quickly turn back in the face of danger.

City officials said in their post to stay alert and avoid the area if you are in the vicinity so that first responders can continue their work.

Curious cows checking out the grass fire in Fairfield. June 2, 2025. (Courtesy KCRA)

Curious cows checking out the grass fire in Fairfield. June 2, 2025. (Courtesy KCRA)