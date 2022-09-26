Crews contain truck fire that spread to brush and the Oakland hills

article

Oakland Fire Department is working a four-alarm fire on westbound I-580 at the Edwards Avenue exit, where a truck fire has spread to brush and to the hills Monday evening. Officials say the fire is now contained.

Within the span of an hour, the fire rapidly spread up the hill. Officials said the call came in at 6:18 p.m. Shortly after 7 p.m., the fire department tweeted that no structures were threatened, but that the vegetation fire was still very active.

Crews continue to extinguish hot spots. As many as 65 firefighters remain at the scene.

No injuries have been reported, according to the department's incident commander.

Traffic is impacted on the interstate with lane closures. California Highway Patrol is assisting.

It is not clear how the truck caught fire. Officials said the occupants of the truck made it out of the vehicle safely without injury.