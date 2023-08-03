Crews make progress on 66-acre grassfire in East San Jose

Cal Fire and the San Jose Fire Department are currently fighting a 66-acre wildfire near Clayton Road and Via De La Vista in East San Jose.

SJFD has 70 personnel on scene and reports that the incident started as a vegetation fire. Crews with SJPD said forward progress of the fire has been stopped; though, Cal Fire said the fire is 20% contained and remains an ongoing threat to structures.

Thirty structures are currently threatened by the "Clayton Fire", though no structural damage has been reported so far. Cal Fire first received calls about the fire around 2:30 p.m.

San Jose resident Dennis Santos, who's owned property for over 40 years, shared with KTVU that while there was a fire on his property around 15 years ago, "a fire like this hasn't occurred before."

Santos said the fire started at the bottom of the ravine and within 10 minutes, it climbed at least a "third of a mile up."

The fire spared his home as he has fire breakers around his home, and he remains grateful, Santos shared. He recommends investing in fire breakers to minimize damage.

Cal Fire aircraft are pulling water from nearby Lake Cunningham to drop on the fire, SJFD tweeted.

Footage from KTVU's SkyFOX shows multiple homes in the vicinity of the fire with Cal Fire aircraft dropping retardment and bulldozers cutting fire lines.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.