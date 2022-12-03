Crews respond to 2-alarm blaze at residential building in Bernal Heights

article

Firefighters in San Francisco responded to a two-alarm structure fire in the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the scene of the two-alarm blaze at 400 Franconia Street at 4:17 a.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire in the unoccupied residential building was contained at 8:48 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

Residents are urged to avoid the area of Brewster Street between Esmeralda Avenue and Franconia Street, which remains closed to through traffic due to fire department activity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.