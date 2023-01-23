Crews to bring in 200 boulders, fabric to shore up West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz

Work is getting underway Monday or a portion of road in Santa Cruz hat has started falling into the ocean after the recent storms.



The city is beginning construction on West Cliff Drive, the scenic street along the waterfront.

Crews are going to bring 200 tons of boulders and fabric to protect the exposed cliff side, until they can figure out a permanent solution.

Huge waves during recent storms caused the road and the cliff below it to buckle into the ocean.

The road has been partially closed since then, and now, residents will have to park outside the area and walk back in.

