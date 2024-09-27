Crissy Field coyote warning issued for off-leash dogs

article

The National Park Service is sending out a warning about coyotes at Crissy Field.

Officials with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area said this week that several visitors have reported attacks on off-leash dogs around Crissy Field.

Wildlife biologists believe one or more coyotes in the area have become more aggressive when in the presence of off-leash dogs.

Staff will be at Crissy Field keeping an eye on things and signs have been posted in the area.

Owners should be aware of their surroundings and use a short leash instead of a long one, officials said.

Meanwhile, SF Gate is reporting that some pet owners are putting vests with spikes on their dogs to keep them safe.

Coyote activity has increased in several areas of San Francisco this year.

In July, a young girl was bitten by a coyote while attending a camp in The City's botanical garden.