Crowded field of candidates vying to become the next mayor of San Jose

The race to who will lead the Bay Area’s largest city is heating up. On Thursday, a Santa Clara County supervisor announced she is running to be San Jose’s next mayor. She joins a crowded field of candidates that includes three San Jose councilmembers.

After much speculation, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez made it official on Thursday announcing she is running for San Jose mayor. She made that announcement outside her home surrounded by supporters.

Chavez has served on the Board of Supervisors for nearly 10 years and was once San Jose’s vice mayor. Her campaign slogan is a "City of Equals."

"I want to live in a city of equals, a city where birthplace and birthright, and birth color and birth gender don’t make a difference," said Chavez.

The long-time politician is the latest candidate to toss her hat in the ring.

San Jose native and former San Jose police officer Raul Peralez said his focus is on affordable housing and homelessness and the lack of coordination the councilman sees among various stakeholders.

"For instance when the city is building an affordable housing development it’s the county providing the supportive, services," said Peralez. "We need to be in my mind collaborating, cooperating much better."

Adding more police officers on the streets of San Jose is among the priorities for Stanford researcher Dev Davis. The councilwoman’s mantra is "to create a safe, clean, and thriving San Jose."

"That starts with having a vibrant downtown and ensuring we bring more jobs to our city, which I know is a weird thing to talk about during the pandemic but we absolutely need it," said Davis.

"I don’t think I need another year at city hall to see what’s broken," said San Jose Mayor Candidate Matt Mahan.

SEE ALSO: San Jose City Council approves mayor's vaccine mandate following chaotic meeting

New San Jose councilmember Mahan, who founded several tech companies, said he wants city government to be more accountable.

"Frankly, I think the city is on the wrong track particularly pertaining to homelessness, trash, crime and we need city hall to focus and be accountable on delivering on the key issues that are facing are community," said Mahan.

Two other names that aren’t as well-known Progressive Democrat Jonathan Royce Esteban and crisis counselor Tyrone Wade are also vying to lead the nation’s 10th largest city.

Mayor Sam Liccardo terms out next year. It’s not known who he’s endorsing. The primary for the San Jose’s mayor’s race is set for June 7.

Advertisement

Azenith Smith is a reporter for KTVU. Email Azenith at azenith.smith@fox.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @AzenithKTVU or Facebook or ktvu.com.