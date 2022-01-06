Cruise ship with positive patients set to dock in San Francisco

A cruise ship called the Ruby Princess is set to dock on San Francisco Thursday morning with COVID-positive passengers.

Just before 6 a.m., the ship was passing under the Golden Gate Bridge.

According to the CDC website, the ship is under the yellow, color-coded COVID status, which means at least .1% of the passengers onboard have confirmed COVID cases.

But, there may be even more than that.

The ship started sailing in San Francisco on Dec. 27, made its way down the coast, with a final port in Cabo, Mexico, on Jan. 2.

Since then, it's been cruising back to San Francisco where passengers will get off.

According to the CDC all 92 cruise ships with passengers right now, are under investigation for COVID outbreaks.

MORE: Three cruise ships without passengers will dock at the Port of Oakland

In March 2020, in the early stages of the pandemic, a cruise ship called the Grand Princess was rerouted to the Bay Area, while it anchored at the Port of Oakland and 3,000 passengers stayed there in quarantine.

The next month, more than 100 people were found to have contracted the virus and seven people died.