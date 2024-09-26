Cupertino candidate re-enters race despite health concerns

A Cupertino official is back in the City Council race almost a week after she dropped out due to her health.

Councilmember Hung Wei on Monday said she will continue her reelection bid, despite previously suspending her campaign on Sept. 17 because of her ongoing battle with stage four lung cancer. She said she's campaigning again after an outpouring of support from residents who believe in her -- and intends to serve all four years of her second term if reelected.

"Your words reminded me why I first decided to run for office: to serve our community with every bit of strength and love I have to give," Wei said in a statement. "Your encouragement, your belief in me and your unwavering support have reignited my passion to continue this campaign."

Wei, first elected in 2020 and who has served as mayor, reenters a crowded race, with candidates including her colleague Councilmember Kitty Moore, former Mayors Rod Sinks and Barry Chang, former Planning Commissioner R "Ray" Wang, Foothill-De Anza Community College District Trustee Gilbert Wong and Cupertino Chamber of Commerce Board Vice President Claudio Bono. All are vying for two seats on the five-person council.

Cupertino elects councilmembers at large, meaning voters can choose from all candidates rather than just those running in their political district -- the more common method used by nearby cities such as Campbell and Sunnyvale.

Sinks said he met with Wei multiple times at her house as she's weighed the decision, and he remains hopeful she can serve. He said they're effectively running side by side, and if they're elected together, it will signal a strong message to Cupertino residents about the city's trajectory.

"(It's) going to announce to the world that we are willing now to go bigger right? We are willing to fulfill our housing element," Sinks told San Jose Spotlight. "We're willing to build the downtown. We're willing to negotiate."

Wei said she continues to support Sinks, who she endorsed after suspending her campaign. She donated $5,500 to his campaign last week, according to campaign filings. She said residents should vote her and Sinks into the two open seats. The pair met about 20 years ago.

Wei's time on the council hasn't been without contention. Cupertino finalized plans earlier this year for The Rise, a divisive development of more than 2,600 homes on the former Vallco Mall site. Wei has supported multiple aspects of the project, including its affordable homes and waivers removing about $77 million in developer fees.

The city was also saddled with a roughly $15 million deficit after losing Apple sales tax revenue last year. Wei voted in favor of a plan to reduce city services that saved Cupertino about $9 million and almost balanced its budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

Wei has been politically active in Cupertino for years, since moving there in 1990 after leaving Taiwan to pursue a master's degree at University of California, Los Angeles in 1979. She served as a Fremont Union High School District trustee from 2007 to 2018 and was president of the Rotary Club of Cupertino. She received the Woman of the Year Award in California Assembly District 28 in 2015.

Wei said Cupertino is her home and she wants to continue improving the city along with residents.

"I feel more determined than ever to fight for the issues that matter most to us--education, affordable housing, and community safety," she said. "Together, I know we can make Cupertino an even better place to live and thrive."