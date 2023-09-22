Cupertino restaurant's 18% service charge for parties of 1 or more has folks in shock

article

A Vietnamese restaurant in Cupertino faced backlash on social media over an 18% automatic gratuity applied to tables with parties of one or more.

Pho Ha Noi has several locations in the South Bay.

A Reddit user posted a photo in the platform's "mildly infuriating" channel, showing a receipt from Pho Ha Noi in Cupertino dated September 8. The receipt indicated an 18% gratuity added to the bill.

A message at the bottom of the receipt read: "18.00% Service Charge Included. For parties of 1 or larger, a 18.00% gratuity is applied automatically. If you have any questions, please speak with a manager,"

The user wrote in the photo caption, "I’ve seen restaurants include gratuity when it’s a large party but never for parties of 1!"

The restaurant's policy shocked Reddit users, generating nearly 5,000 comments.

One user in the thread suggested, "I would refuse to pay until they take it off. This is illegal if they did not disclose it up front. Once they take the charge off, leave no tip and pay the tab and never return again."

Another user expressed, "Neat way to lose customers."

A third user quipped, "Imagine piggy backing off customers to make up for paying staff so poorly. Servers are supposed to earn the tip, not expect it."

However, the restaurant appeared to have notified patrons of a policy amendment last year.

On November 10, 2022, the restaurant posted on Yelp that an 18% service charge would be added to all bills.

"The service charge is not gratuity, but is used in part, to increase our employees' wages, and to cover other employee-related costs and health insurance. A service charge allows more equitable distribution to all employees of the restaurant. Additional gratuity is appreciated, but is not expected. We will be happy to remove the service charge if our service doesn't satisfy your needs," a sign displayed on the Cupertino restaurant's door read last year.

It remains unclear if the same notice is still prominently displayed at the restaurant. The website does not mention it.