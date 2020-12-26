Curbside Christmas tree pickup in San Francisco scheduled for January

article

City officials on Saturday reminded residents that San Francisco's curbside pickup of holiday trees will take place in early January.

Last year, the city chipped more than 500 tons of Christmas trees into mulch.

"Not only does this ensure that discarded holiday trees will be put to good use as earth-friendly mulch, but disposing of them properly also helps keep our neighborhoods clean and safe and reduces fire hazards," said Acting Public Works Director Alaric Degrafinried.

After removing tinsel, decorations, nails, plastic bags, stands, and lights from the trees, residents can place them next to blue recycling bins the night before their scheduled collection day, between Jan. 4 and Jan. 15.

Any tree more than 6 feet tall should be cut it in half. Trees should not be put into plastic bags.

The trees will be chipped in San Francisco and turned into mulch at a Recology composting facility.

The holiday collection schedule is available on www.Recology.com. For more information, email Recology at CustomerService@RecologySF.com or call the company at (415) 330-1300.

