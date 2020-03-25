Curry to host Coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci

article

Warriors star Stephen Curry will talk with Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leading experts on the Coronavirus pandemic, on Curry’s official Instagram account at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The conversation is taking a question-and-answer style format and Curry is asking his followers to submit questions that he’ll ask the doctor. Curry, encouraging participation, wrote on Twitter, “This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKFAUCI.”

Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and he has advised every president since Ronald Reagan. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, Fauci has been involved in the majority of the coronavirus task force briefings. President Trump has referred to the docotor as a “major television star” and he has on occasion looked to Fauci for his opinion when answering questions from the press. Fauci’s boldness with correcting false statements from the president has made him somewhat of a hero amongst critics of Trump.

Fauci will join a global superstar who has been actively sharing his approach to stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus on social media. Curry and celebrity Chef Ayesha Curry’s eat.learn.play foundation has raised over $150,000 to help feed families and children impacted by the pandemic. They’re currently accepting donations.

Newsom: Major banks agree to allow Californians to miss mortgage payments for 90 days

Coronavirus rent relief, eviction moratoriums enacted across Bay Area

Advertisement

6 Bay Area school districts extend coronavirus closures

White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill

The complete list of California's essential workers