Customer allegedly chokes man to death at San Jose convenience store

A man is in custody after allegedly strangling a customer at a San Jose convenience store, according to authorities and a witness.

The deadly altercation happened Monday afternoon at a business in the 1000 block of Leigh Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department. The owner of Williams Liquor, Sarb Zapra, told KTVU that the customers had gotten into a dispute near an ATM and one man choked the other to death.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Leonardo Soulett, was detained at the scene and later booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of homicide.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the fight.

First responders performed lifesaving efforts on the victim, who was unconscious. Despite that, the victim died at the scene.

Authorities will not release the victim's identity until his family has been notified.

"It’s really hard to process, because I’ve only been living here a couple of months. But I got to know him (victim) right away," said Ron Bordon, who lives near the crime scene.

The victim was the city's eighth homicide.

"It just goes to prove that (it) could happen to anybody. You’re here today, gone tomorrow. And I’m having a hard time dealing with it you know, because I liked the guy," said Bordon.

Zapra said in the six years that he has owned Williams Liquor, he’s never had that level of violence.

The motive and details surrounding the incident remain under investigation.