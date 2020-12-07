Grand jury indicts San Francisco police officer, 25-year-old man

article

San Francisco's District Attorney on Monday is asking a 25-year-old man who threw a glass bottle at police and the officer who shot him to surrender as both were indicted by a grand jury.

In a statement, Chesa Boudin, a progressive prosecutor who used to be a public defender, said that Jamaica Hampton and police officer Christopher Flores were both indicted late last week stemming from a case on Dec. 7, 2019.

Chesa did not elaborate on the charges. He said he would provide more information as soon as both have surrendered and arraignments have been scheduled.

Mother of man shot by police joins protest against SFPD

However, the San Francisco Examiner reported that the grand jury determined there is probable cause to believe Flores committed a crime in connection with last year's shooting near Mission and 23rd streets. The grand jury also returned an indictment against Hampton stemming from the same incident.

Advertisement

At the time, witnesses said Hampton broke a bottle over one of the officer's heads and police returned fire.

Cell phone video caught the aftermath: Paramedics tending to Hampton and two officers getting sprayed with glass.

In a 1st for office, San Francisco DA charges former rookie officer with manslaughter

Hampton ended up getting shot by Officer Sterling Hayes when Flores, a rookie officer, still undergoing field training, started walking toward him and fired his weapon, according to body-worn camera released by police.

The union immediately took the officers' side.

"The suspect in this case attacked out of nowhere, " San Francisco Police Officer's Union President Tony Montoya said at the time.

Hampton's mother, Tana Hampton, said her son is a former fitness buff and body builder, and he was trying to get his life on track amid addiction issues.

"He was happy, doing everything he could to make his life better," she said. Her son survived, but he had to have his leg amputated.

This is the second police officer charged under Boudin's watch.

On Nov. 23, Boudin announced his decision to charge another rookie officer, Christopher Samayoa, with manslaughter for fatally shooting 42-year-old Keita O’Neil through the windshield of a moving police car during a December 2017 pursuit in the Bayview.

Samayoa was fired after the shooting.

"Today I'm proud that San Francisco is charting a new course," Boudin said last month. "One that will hold officers accountable when they break the law and value the lives hurt by unwarranted police use of force, a course that will enforce the laws equally...I hope this historic message is loud and clear to the African-American community and to all residents of San Francisco. And this is also a message to the police department. No one is above the law."