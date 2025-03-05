DA charges 19-year-old with murder over deadly San Leandro robbery of Playstation

A 19-year-old man was charged with murder over a deadly shooting during a robbery in San Leandro in 2024, according to prosecutors.

Robert Donnelle Hughes is accused of fatally shooting Nathaniel Lee McCowan, 26, during an armed robbery in San Leandro on April 1, 2024.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that McCowan appeared to be targeted for the robbery because he was holding Playstation gaming console.

Hughes was also charged with robbery, carrying a loaded and concealed firearm in public, and carrying a concealed firearm within a vehicle, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

The charges include enhancements for being armed with a concealed, unregistered, and loaded firearm.

"This senseless loss of life is the result of a robbery with a gun," District Attorney Jones Dickson said in a statement. "We cannot ignore the potential for physical harm, and death, associated with violent robberies in our community. We all must work harder to encourage less gun violence, and to ensure that when gun violence occurs, we support victims and families of victims as they seek peace and justice."

Hughes is expected to attend a plea hearing on Thursday at Department 702 of the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.

He could be sentenced to a term of 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted, according to prosecutors.



