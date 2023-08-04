DA charges attempted murder after mass San Francisco nightclub shooting

The San Francisco District Attorney on Friday announced attempted murder charges against a 42-year-old man following a shooting at a nightclub that injured three people this summer.

In a statement, Jenkins said that Salvador Rodriguez was arraigned this week and pleaded not guilty to all charges, which also include possession of a loaded firearm in a public area and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

He was charged in connection with a mass shooting at Stratos Night Club at 358 Ocean Ave. on June 10. Two men and one woman were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

That particular weekend in San Francisco saw 12 people injured in two separate shootings.

Jenkins did not lay out the evidence against Rodriguez or state a motive. She also didn't say whether he knew the people who were shot.

"The Ocean Avenue nightclub shooting was horrifying and demonstrates the dangers of gun violence," DA Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. "These types of violent acts are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Brazen shootings like the one that Mr. Rodriguez is accused of will be prosecuted vigorously by my office on behalf of the victims and city residents who just want to feel safe in their own neighborhoods."

Police arrested Rodriguez on July 27. He is on felony probation in connection to a previous assault with a deadly weapon conviction.

If convicted of all charges, he faces 44 years to life in prison.

His next court date is Aug. 16.