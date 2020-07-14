Daily Bay Area COVID-19 case numbers and developments

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel

coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday afternoon include:



San Francisco Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said Monday the city could see hundreds, or even thousands, of deaths related to COVID-19 by the end of the year if residents don't continue to take precautions to slow the virus' spread.

San Mateo police are reminding residents and visitors that parking

enforcement will resume Wednesday. Payments will be required at all parking meters and downtown garages, and street cleaning enforcement will also resume Wednesday.

The San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's announced Monday that they have agreed to play two exhibition games next week ahead of Major League Baseball's Opening Day that has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two teams will play at the Oakland Coliseum next Monday at 6:40 p.m., then at Oracle Park in San Francisco the next day on July 21 at 6:45 p.m.

As of Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following

number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 8,321 cases, 152 deaths (7,976 cases, 148 deaths on Monday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data)

Advertisement

Contra Costa County: 5,023 cases, 92 deaths (4,852 cases, 90

deaths on Monday)

Marin County: 3,841 cases, 38 deaths (3,612 cases, 33 deaths on

Monday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)

Monterey County: 2,835 cases, 18 deaths (2,790 cases, 18 deaths on Monday)

Napa County: 530 cases, 4 deaths (518 cases, 4 deaths on Monday)

San Francisco County: 4,640 cases, 50 deaths (4,590 cases, 50

deaths on Monday)

San Mateo County: 4,168 cases, 114 deaths (4,045 cases, 112 deaths on Monday)

Santa Clara County: 6,542 cases, 167 deaths (6,542 cases, 167

deaths on Monday)

Santa Cruz County: 600 cases, 3 deaths (569 cases, 3 deaths on

Monday)

Solano County: 2,219 cases, 31 deaths (2,075 cases, 28 deaths on Monday)

Sonoma County: 1,886 cases, 16 deaths (1,819 cases, 16 deaths on Monday)

Statewide: 336,508 cases, 7,087 deaths (329,162 cases, 7,040

deaths on Monday)