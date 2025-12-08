Daly City passes resolution as tenants describe unsafe living conditions

The Brief Tenants shared photos of mold, brown water, and a dead rat as they urged the city to take action. The mayor says the new resolution is a first step toward a future tenant anti-harassment ordinance.



The Daly City City Council voted 3–1 Monday night to approve a symbolic resolution supporting housing stability and studying a potential tenant anti-harassment ordinance.

The vote came as dozens of renters described unsafe and deteriorating living conditions they say amount to a harassment crisis. Daly City tenants filled City Hall sharing photos of mold, brown tap water and a dead rat as they urged city leaders to take action.

The rally was organized by Faith in Action Bay Area, whose members held signs reading "No More Unhealthy Homes" and "United Against Tenant Harassment" ahead of the council meeting. Organizers said many tenants fear retaliation if they report unsafe or deteriorating conditions.

"I’ve had experience with having mold in my house as well. Unfortunately, money has been the issue where it’s too expensive to fix," said Daly City resident Alby. "Our top priority should be our tenants have peace, dignity and justice."

Alby held a poster that showed images of fungi growing through carpets. Another resident, Tinzar Win, said families often feel trapped.

"We have no laundry access, no heater," she said. "For us immigrants, very difficult to look for the house where I was struggle a lot last few months."

Mayor Rod Daus-Magbual said the stories reflect widespread issues facing Daly City renters.

"When we talk about one of the main issues in the Bay Area one is housing, one is affordability, but in terms of affordability what are some protections that we have for renters and tenants?" he said. "The stories that I heard working with Faith in Action, the videos, the pictures, people shouldn't be living like that."

The resolution directs city staff to continue studying a potential anti-harassment ordinance that could carry enforcement measures.

"There’s a lot of vulnerability here," Daus-Magbual said. "We’re a town, a city, a community of immigrants. There’s language issues, there’s language barriers, there’s cultural barriers and issues, there’s fear of retaliation and what this resolution does is it helps provide some language and some support from our council members to show that we’re on their side."

Dozens of tenants spoke during public comment, most urging the council to adopt the measure. A handful of residents pushed back, calling it one-sided against landlords.

Daly City leaders emphasized that Monday’s vote is only a policy resolution, not a tenant protection ordinance, but the mayor said he intends to work toward crafting one in the future.

