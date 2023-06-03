An early Saturday morning Danville police chase ends in a fiery crash

A seemingly routine traffic stop in Danville early Saturday morning resulted in a police chase with the fleeing vehicle striking another vehicle, rolling onto its roof, and catching fire, police say.

Video obtained by KTVU shows the fiery aftermath of the vehicle burning.

At around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Danville police attempted to pull over a vehicle for running a red light at the intersection of Diablo Road and El Cerro Boulevard.

However, the driver had other plans and attempted to flee, leading officers on a chase through the early morning hours, officials said.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, which contained four passengers, struck another vehicle as it ran a red light at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Blackhawk Roads.

The fleeing vehicle then rolled onto its roof, catching fire with all five occupants inside. Danville police officers quickly worked to free the occupants, who were transported to a local hospital, police say. The driver of the fleeing vehicle sustained major injuries.

Two occupants in the second vehicle were not injured, police added.

No arrests were announced, and police said an investigation still is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441.