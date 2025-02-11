California dating company offers $1M matchmaking service

article

For $1 million, a California-based dating service is offering a one-of-a-kind, highly exclusive matchmaking experience curated for the ultra-successful person who has everything in life, but still hasn’t found "the one."

What we know:

The company, "Three Day Rule," is currently vetting potential candidates for its $1 Million Matchmaking Experience.

The elite 12-month membership will provide clients with a curated and personalized matchmaking service which includes unlimited matches, a personal recruiter, background checks, coaching, a stylist, date planning, and even a three-carat diamond ring.

Three Day Rule called the program "the most exclusive, all-in, and life transformational matchmaking service ever created in the dating industry."

How it works

Only three people will be selected for this exclusive service, with the memberships being offered globally.

"With a dedicated, all-hands-on-deck team including a matchmaker, personal recruiter, and dating coach, working around the clock for an entire year, we leave no stone upturned," the dating service told KTVU in an email.

Vice President of Membership Erika Kaplan explained the company takes care of every step of the client's search for a partner.

"It’s actually not just matchmaking—it’s a fully immersive journey into love and commitment at the highest level, with no expense spared and every detail handled, from first date to nurturing a healthy relationship," Kaplan said.

Local perspective:

The Los Angles-based company operates out of more than a dozen cities, with the Bay Area the only region with two hubs: San Francisco and the Silicon Valley.

"Our focus on the Bay Area reflects the high demand for matchmaking in the region," the company said.

Kaplan said that given the large number of highly driven and professionally accomplished residents in the Bay Area, it’s not uncommon that many of those people have put off their love life for their careers.

"With so many busy professionals, especially in the tech and entrepreneurial space, dating often takes a backseat to career growth. Oftentimes when clients approach us, they have focused on their career growth at the expense of their dating and personal lives & they are finally ready to prioritize finding love," Kaplan explained.

She also noted the Bay Area’s ratio of single men to women.

"The unique gender imbalance—more single men than women—also makes finding the right match more challenging, which is why many turn to a curated service like ours to navigate the local dating scene successfully and with less time spent," Kaplan said.

The standard membership tends to cater to "a more typical busy professional," according to the company.

And while it may not cost an astounding $1 million, it’s still pricey, beginning at $5,900 for three months, with a promise to help find matches from a large and selective dating network.

By the numbers:

The company said it has more than 25,000 members from the area, and the Bay Area has been notably represented in the interest in the $1 Million Matchmaking Experience.

"We’ve had over 27,000 unique visitors to the Million Dollar Experience website in the last week. More than 15% are from the Bay Area alone," Kaplan said, adding, "Considering this is a global initiative, that’s a very high concentration of interest from Bay Area singles."

The company’s CEO Adam Cohen-Aslatei said one to two qualified candidates being considered are from the Bay Area.

What's next:

The vetting process will take one to two months.

It includes company staff meeting with and interviewing interested candidates.

Three Day Rule company said its careful selection process was to ensure the client is the right fit for the program, someone the company felt confident it could deliver the promise of finding lasting love.

The program not only finds potential matches, but promises to help establish a long-lasting connection by working with both sides.

"What we do know is that coaching increases dating success by 20-30% when just one person is coached, so with both the client and their potential matches receiving high-level coaching and support, we expect the chances of a successful, long-term relationship to be significantly higher," the company said.

Women-led company

The backstory:

Three Day Rule was founded by Talia Goldstein in 2010. The company is comprised of mostly women team members. It recently hired Cohen-Aslatei as its new CEO.

"We are proud to be a female founded and led team and Adam, our new CEO, has been an amazing addition to round out and energize our team and offer a new perspective as we grow and offer new exciting experiences," Kaplan shared.

More than 50 dating and relationship experts make up the matchmaking team.

Modern day matchmaking

Three Day Rule calls itself a modern-day matchmaking service that's also "bringing back the human touch," as coaches work closely with their clients on many levels in their search for love.

The company's success stories boast of connections that have led to marriage. One user's testimony credited the company for helping to find her husband and never having to go on that first date again.

Its million dollar service takes it to the next level.

"Beyond unlimited matches and elite-level candidate scouting," the company said, "both the client and their potential matches receive top-tier coaching, styling, and relationship support, ensuring long-term success."