Daughter slams plea deal in slaying of Pittsburg adult ed principal

The daughter of the Pittsburg Adult Education principal who was shot and killed by his wife voiced outrage Wednesday that the defendant has taken a plea deal with prosecutors.

Maria Vides was originally charged by the Contra Costa County DA's office with murder in the 2019 shooting death of Paul Shatswell.

But Vides accepted a plea deal in September for involuntary manslaughter.

Shatswell's daughter Serena Shatswell told KTVU she's disappointed with the deal, under which Vides is expected to be sentenced to seven years in prison.

"I'm not saying put her away forever. I'm not saying murder and lock her up or whatever," she said. "It's take accountability. It wasn't an accident."

Shatswell died a week after he was shot at the couple's home on Barrie Drive in Pittsburg. He was the principal of the Pittsburg Unified School District's adult education program.

His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Vides that is still pending.

