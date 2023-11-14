David DePape testifies about attacking Paul Pelosi

In a surprise move, David DePape testified in his own defense on Tuesday about attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband in the couples' San Francisco home.

Jurors heard DePape express regret for smacking Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

"When he was on the ground breathing, I was really scared for his life," DePape said in federal court in San Francisco. "And later in the hospital, I felt really bad for him because we had a really good rapport and things were going good until the last second."

Prosecutors have alleged that DePape broke into the Pelosis' home at night about a year ago in an attempt to kidnap Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker. Paul Pelosi testified on Monday that DePape repeatedly asked where he could find her. She was in Washington at the time.

At times, DePape wept on the stand while describing his political views and interests. He said he regularly listens to right-wing podcasts, such as one hosted by Glenn Beck. He said he believed that 9/11 was an inside job and believes that politicians are sexually abusing children — an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory.

Tom Hanks, Bernie Sanders, Hunter Biden and Gavin Newsom were some of the other targets that DePape had on a mental list in his head, he said. Nancy Pelosi, whom he claims espouses lies for Democrats, was another of his targets, he said.

DePape said he did not plan to hurt Paul Pelosi.

"I reacted because my plan was basically ruined," he said. "He was never my target and I'm sorry he got hurt."

Video from San Francisco police officers' cameras showed DePape hitting Pelosi and Pelosi crumpling to the floor. Cops had arrived at the house because Pelosi called 911 after DePape broke in.

"I recall hitting him once," DePape said. "The medical report says he was probably hit more, but I only recall once."

Closing arguments are expected on Wednesday.