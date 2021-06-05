Deadly crash blocks all lanes of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains

article

The Santa Clara County Fire Department is reporting that Highway 17 will be closed for three hours after a tanker truck collided with another vehicle causing at least one fatality at about 8:10 a.m.

Northbound lanes of Highway 17 were reopened about 9:10 a.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol's online incident log.

An unknown number of vehicles remained trapped on the roadway due to the continuing closure, according to the incident log.

