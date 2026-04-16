LIVE: Defendants in deadly Esparto fireworks case appear in court

The Brief Six people indicted in connection with the deadly Esparto fireworks warehouse explosion are returning to court on Thursday for arraignment hearings at the Yolo County Courthouse. Those appearing in court include former Yolo County Sheriff’s Lt. Sam Machado and his wife, Tammy Machado, as well as Craig Cutright, Jack Lee and Douglas Tollefsen. The proceedings are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.



Six people indicted in connection with the deadly Esparto fireworks warehouse explosion are returning to court on Thursday for arraignment hearings at the Yolo County Courthouse.

Arraignments

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The proceedings are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Those appearing in court include former Yolo County Sheriff’s Lt. Sam Machado and his wife, Tammy Machado, as well as Craig Cutright, Jack Lee and Douglas Tollefsen.

Tammy Machado has pleaded not guilty to charges that include mortgage and tax fraud, child endangerment and animal cruelty.

Gary Chan Jr. will appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

In total, eight people were indicted in connection with the explosion, including Kenneth Chee and Ronald Botelho III.

Sam Machado, along with Chee, Lee, Chan, and Tollefsen, are facing murder charges.

The charges stem from the massive explosion that occurred on July 1, 2025, on the Machado family's property in Esparto. Seven people were killed, and the explosion caused a 78-acre fire.

Those killed were workers at the site. They were: Jesús Ramos, 18; Jhony Ramos, 22; Joel Melendez Jr., 28; Carlos Rodriguez-Mora, 43; Angel Voller, 18; Christopher Bocog, 45; and Neil Li, 41.

According to the Yolo County District Attorney, the site was found to have been storing approximately one million pounds of illegal fireworks at the time of the explosion.