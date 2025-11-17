Mission District shooting: Altercation preceded deadly gunfire

The Brief A shooting early Sunday on San Francisco’s 16th Street left one man dead and another injured after an altercation, police said. Officers arrested 23-year-old Larry Hudgson Jr. in Visitacion Valley on suspicion of murder and recovered a firearm at the scene. Businesses expressed safety concerns, while police said the city remains on pace for its lowest homicide rate in 70 years.



Two men were found lying on a San Francisco street in the Mission District with gunshot wounds early Sunday after an altercation, and one later died from his injuries, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 3000 block of 16th Street, near Valencia Street, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

"Officers were advised that two subjects were on the ground following an altercation," said Officer Paulina Henderson. "When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds."

1 victim dies; suspect arrested

What we know:

Officers rendered aid before both victims were taken to a hospital, where one man died, authorities said.

Police found a gun at the scene and, within hours, identified and arrested 23-year-old Larry Hudgson Jr. on suspicion of murder.

"Through the course of the investigation, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of Visitacion Valley," Henderson said. "The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident."

Businesses express safety concerns

What they're saying:

Nearby business owners said they worry about public safety and how shootings like this could discourage customers from visiting the area.

Aijaz Ghani, of Lahore Karahi & Pizza, said he wants to see more officers on the streets.

"Especially we wanna see the police at nighttime when it’s dark, and especially on the weekend nights when bars are really busy and very crowded," Ghani said.

City officials respond

District Supervisor Jackie Fielder said her office spoke with police, who told her the shooting stemmed from an altercation, not drugs or homeless activity.

Despite the deadly shooting, police said San Francisco remains on pace for one of its lowest homicide rates in decades.

"Homicides are the lowest they’ve been in 70 years, and we’re actually on pace to be around the same numbers as the 1950s," Henderson said.