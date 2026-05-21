Deadly motorcycle crash at Bay Bridge toll plaza.

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning near the Bay Bridge toll plaza, snarling the morning commute for hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported about 5:45 p.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80, west of the metering lights.

Traffic getting to the bridge was backed up for miles as investigators collected evidence at the scene.

Even though all lanes reopened about three hours after the crash, the traffic likely wouldn't clear up until noon.