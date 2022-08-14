Expand / Collapse search

Deadly multi-car crash on Highway 29 closes NB lanes

KTVU FOX 2

Napa Police say California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene, just north of George F. Butler Memorial Bridge, first and transported a victim to the hospital via helicopter. Officials say another victim was pronounced dead at the scene, two other victims were taken to a nearby hospital, two others were uninjured.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows that one of the cars involved was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes and hit four other cars, who were traveling in the right direction.

Highway 29 north is closed at Highway 221, traffic is being rerouted through Imola Ave. 

Officials say drivers traveling through the area should expect delays. 