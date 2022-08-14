Deadly multi-car crash on Highway 29 closes NB lanes

One person is dead and others are injured following a multi-car crash on Highway 29 in Napa County.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows that one of the cars involved was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes and hit four other cars, who were traveling in the right direction.

Highway 29 north is closed at Highway 221, traffic is being rerouted through Imola Ave.

Officials say drivers traveling through the area should expect delays.