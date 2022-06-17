Deadly shooting at Oakland sports bar; wild San Francisco streets after Warriors win

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a sports bar in downtown Oakland, where one person was killed and at least two others were wounded, just hours after the Warriors game ended.

The shooting at Halftime Sports Bar on 14th Street was first reported just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday – about two hours after the Warriors won the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Oakland Police Officer Darryl Rodgers said one man died at the scene and a woman was suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after, police said three men arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, and it turned out they were also shot at the bar.

In 2019, the same bar was the scene of a shooting leaving four people injured.

There were no other details released.

And in San Francisco, police sealed off several streets in the Mission District during tense moments Thursday night.

Police told everyone to avoid Mission Street between 18the and 20th streets for several hours because of "an incident" that occurred while Warriors fans celebrated in the streets.

The Golden State Warriors will host a championship parade on Monday morning in San Francisco starting at Market and Main streets and ending at roughly 2 p.m. at Market and Sixth streets.



