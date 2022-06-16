Expand / Collapse search

Warriors championship parade planned for Monday

By Dan McMenamin
Golden State Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO - The Golden State Warriors will host a championship parade on Monday morning to celebrate their victory in winning their fourth NBA Finals in eight years.

The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 on Thursday evening to win the best-of-7 series 4-2 and clinch their first championship since moving from Oakland to San Francisco in 2019. The parade route will travel along Market Street in San Francisco. It starts at 11:20 a.m. Monday.

The parade will travel from Market and Main streets and end at roughly 2 p.m. at Market and Sixth streets, the team announced following the win Thursday evening.

For San Franciscans, the Warriors' NBA championship win is especially sweet as it's their first time becoming champions in their new San Francisco home.

With Game 6 on the road in Boston, thousands of Warriors fans came to a watch party at the team's home arena, Chase Center, on Thursday and many more watched the game outside the arena at the Thrive City Plaza.

The announcement about Monday's parade is on the team's website at https://www.nba.com/warriors/news/2022-warriors-championship-parade.
  
  
  
 